General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Navy / Teal Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Cash Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.504
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
When we reviewed the original Cash, we were impressed with how much energy it retained for the back end, considering that it was such an aggressive bowling ball. The Radical More Cash takes that to the next level. With a similar coverstock and the same Cash Asymmetric core, the differences in the two Cash releases are their colors and box finishes. The More Cash rolls out of the box at a sanded 500/2000 SiaAir finish. While this is slightly smoother than the 500/1500 SiaAir box finish of the original Cash, it still provides more than enough traction through heavy oil. Thanks to the More Cash’s strong asymmetrical weight block, each of our testers saw nearly five inches of track flare, with a more responsive move off the dry compared to the original Cash.
Just like with the original Cash, all three of our testers had their best reactions on our fresh heavy oil test pattern, with Cranker having the best reaction. He was sliding on 32, crossing the middle arrow, and getting his ball out to 10 at the range finders downlane. ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Radical More Cash Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical More Cash vs. Radical Cash
- Radical More Cash vs. Radical Cyclops
- Radical More Cash vs. Radical Quick Fix
- Radical More Cash vs. Radical Tremendous
To compare the Radical More Cash to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical More Cash Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.