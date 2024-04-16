General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|No Doubt
|Reviewed:
|November 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22+ Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Smoke / Blue / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|No Doubt Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.485
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The No Doubt introduces a new symmetrical core design into the Radical line that gives it an RG of 2.485″ and a total differential of 0.051″. It has been paired with the HK22+ Pearl coverstock. HK22+ has been used previously in hybrid form on the Max Bias and in solid form on the Radical Conspiracy, but this is its first appearance as a pearl. This very responsive shell is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. The No Doubt provides very easy length and a very strong move off the friction, but all three of our bowlers were also impressed with how much traction this ball was able to create in the midlane.
Cranker
Cranker had an excellent look with the No Doubt on the fresh medium oil condition. He really liked how heavily the ball rolled in the midlane, allowing him to start an arrow deeper than the Deadly Rattler on this condition. He saw a very strong move when the ball got to the breakpoint, and it gave him plenty of versatility. He could either stay farther right with a flatter hand and more speed, or he play deeper inside with his normal release. Once the track started to burn up from stronger balls going down the lane, he had no trouble jumping left and covering more boards. The box finish was key to the versatility he saw from the No Doubt, and he kept the ball with that surface for the entire session.
While he didn’t have as good of a look as the other two bowlers on the dry test pattern, Cranker still got to the pocket relatively easily with the No Doubt. He did need to focus on keeping his speed up and trying to stay up the back of the ball more at the release.
Additional Radical No Doubt Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.