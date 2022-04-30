General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Deadly Rattler
|Reviewed:
|November 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - HyperKinetic
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Red / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Rattler Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.480
|Diff:
|0.035
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Radical Deadly Rattler is the pearlized HK22 follow-up to the original Rattler, with both Rattlers using the 0.035″ differential Rattler Symmetric core shape. The changes to an HK22-based pearlized coverstock and a 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Factory Compound box finish make the Deadly Rattler longer and stronger at the breakpoint and back end than its predecessor. It matched up best for all three testers on our medium oil test pattern.
Stroker really liked how easily this ball got through the front of the lane and how strong it was downlane on the fresh medium oil pattern. He had area both to the outside and inside, with enough power to kick out the corners. This ball let him stay closer to the friction than stronger balls like the Innovator Solid and Outer Limits. He really liked how well the ball continued to hook on the back end even as the oil in the front started to go. The stronger move at the back end helped it get through the pins better for him compared to the Crypto Boom. He kept the ball at the box finish the entire session. While Stroker’s reaction on the dry pattern wasn’t as good as on the medium pattern, he had the best look out of all three bowlers on this condition. He started the ball farther left at the laydown point, swinging it more to the right downlane than on the medium pattern. As oil was pushed farther downlane, he started seeing more hold. With a similar amount of total hook as the Crypto Boom,
