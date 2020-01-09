General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Results
|Reviewed:
|March 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|TP-1 (Textured Pearl 1)
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Red / Gold Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.517
|Diff:
|0.044
|Int. Diff:
|0.027
The new Radical Results introduces a brand new core design that provides a medium RG of 2.517″, a medium differential of 0.044″, and a very high intermediate differential of 0.027″. This new core is paired with the TP-1 coverstock, which is a textured pearl formulation that is finished with 1000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. This new technology pairing gave our lower rev rate testers a gigantic move at the breakpoint, helping them create large amounts of entry angle for their rev rates.
All three testers had their best reactions with this ball on the medium oil pattern. Stroker had improved room for error in the oil compared to other balls in the Radical line. When missing inside, his ball often struck, whereas the same miss with the The Closer Pearl would often result in a 2 pin. Tweener also had a very nice path to the pocket on the fresh. He also saw this ball’s textured pearl cover provide stronger traction in the oil than the The Closer Pearl. Both Stroker and Tweener saw
Additional Radical Results Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.