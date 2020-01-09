Radical Results

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Results
Reviewed:March 2020
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:TP-1 (Textured Pearl 1)
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Red / Gold Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:NA
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.517
Diff:0.044
Int. Diff:0.027

The new Radical Results introduces a brand new core design that provides a medium RG of 2.517″, a medium differential of 0.044″, and a very high intermediate differential of 0.027″. This new core is paired with the TP-1 coverstock, which is a textured pearl formulation that is finished with 1000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. This new technology pairing gave our lower rev rate testers a gigantic move at the breakpoint, helping them create large amounts of entry angle for their rev rates.

All three testers had their best reactions with this ball on the medium oil pattern. Stroker had improved room for error in the oil compared to other balls in the Radical line. When missing inside, his ball often struck, whereas the same miss with the The Closer Pearl would often result in a 2 pin. Tweener also had a very nice path to the pocket on the fresh. He also saw this ball’s textured pearl cover provide stronger traction in the oil than the The Closer Pearl. Both Stroker and Tweener saw

