General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Ai-39
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Orange / Purple
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.482
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Radical Squatch Solid uses the same symmetrical core as the original Squatch, which gives it an RG of 2.482″ and a total differential of 0.054″. Its Ai-39 reactive solid coverstock is finished with 500, 1000, and 2000 SiaAir pads, helping it to create tons of hook on heavy and medium oil volumes. Even with its rougher box finish, though, we had the Squatch Solid just under the Zing in total hook. Its solid dull cover gave us much earlier traction than the Squatch, making it a better option for heavier volumes of oil.
We had the best reaction with the Squatch Solid on our heavy volume test pattern, with all three testers having no trouble getting to the pocket on the fresh. The Squatch Solid gave us an earlier and smoother motion than the Zing, which allowed us all to start farther right on this pattern. Stroker was playing direct with a very small swing. He was releasing his ball on the 10 board, crossing eight at the arrows, and getting it out to a breakpoint on nine. Tweener was four left of him with his laydown point, crossing nine at the arrows and using seven at the breakpoint. Cranker was the farthest left with his line, but he was still seven boards right
Radical Squatch Solid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Squatch Solid vs. Radical Conspiracy Hybrid
- Radical Squatch Solid vs. Radical Counter Attack Solid
- Radical Squatch Solid vs. Radical Ludicrous Solid
- Radical Squatch Solid vs. Radical Squatch
To compare the Radical Squatch Solid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Squatch Solid Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.