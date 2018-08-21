General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Ai-39
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound / Crown Factory Polish
|Color:
|Black / Teal / Platinum
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.482
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Radical Squatch pairs a familiar core with a new coverstock. Its symmetrical core is the same design that was used in the Yeti series from years past. The cover is Radical’s new Ai-39 formulation, which is a reactive pearl. It comes out of the box finished with 500 SiaAir, Crown Factory Compound, and Crown Factory Polish. The Squatch is extremely aggressive at the breakpoint, providing much more hook at the dry than the other symmetrical bowling balls currently in the Radical lineup.
The skid/flip shape offered by the Squatch was best on our medium volume pattern. All three testers saw a fast response off the dry on the fresh. The box finish easily glided the Squatch through the front of the lane, picking up before exiting the pattern. The sharp motion off the breakpoint gave us excellent angle through the pins, with all three testers striking often. We saw the Squatch offer more hook and back end than both of the Beyond Ridiculous balls. The extra motion had all three testers starting at least eight boards farther left than they did with their Sizzles. The increased traction this ball created in the midlane and back end allowed it to hook circles around the Intel Pearl, Beyond Ridiculous, and Sizzle, both on the fresh and after the pattern had transitioned. When the Squatch started to creep high, we
