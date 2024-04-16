General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|The Hitter Pearl
|Reviewed:
|August 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Utility Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Dark Red / Scarlet
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Hitter Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.488
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Hitter Pearl is the shiny pearlized follow-up to The Hitter from November of 2023, with both balls sharing the Hitter Asymmetric core design. The differences in the two bowling balls come from the coverstock and the box finish. The Hitter Pearl features the HK22-based Utility Pearl veneer, whereas The Hitter used the non-HK22 Utility Solid coverstock with a 2000 SiaAir box finish. This ball comes out of the box finished with 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. These changes allow The Hitter Pearl to clear the front of the lane more easily and make a much stronger move at the breakpoint and back end.
Stroker
Stroker loved how hard The Hitter Pearl changed directions at the breakpoint on our medium oil pattern. With his lower rev rate and lower axis rotation release, it’s a rarity for him to see balls like this that flip over at the breakpoint instead of arcing off the spot. This ball was even stronger off the dry than his Outer Limits Pearl, letting him start two boards farther left with his laydown. The Hitter Pearl easily cut through any oil that got pushed farther downlane as the session progressed, which kept it very sharp off the spot and strong through the back end. He was able to continue to move left with his laydown to find more oil in the front to keep the ball striking the entire session. The box finish was excellent at helping the ball retain energy, letting him see a strong downlane motion the entire time he was bowling on this pattern.
Stroker had the best reaction out of our three bowlers with The Hitter Pearl on the dry test pattern. His release, paired with the glossy pearl coverstock, provided effortless length and more hold than the other two bowlers were
