radical the hitter

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:The Hitter
Reviewed:November 2023
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Utility Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Black / Purple
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Hitter Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.488
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.015

The Hitter features the new Utility Solid coverstock and the Hitter Asymmetric core design. Coming out of the box at a 500/1000/2000 SiaAir finish, The Hitter provides good traction in the oil and a better-than-expected back end motion for a ball with such a dull finish. Its large hook potential easily handled our heavy oil test pattern, but it was also very effective on the medium and sport patterns.

Cranker had a slightly better reaction than the other two bowlers on the fresh heavy oil pattern. The dull box finish easily chewed through the oil, letting him swing the ball from the start. The Hitter allowed him to have plenty of room for error to the right with all the hook and recovery it created. He really liked how easily he could stay ahead of any transition on this pattern because of how much hook the ball had through the oil. It was very forgiving and it easily picked up consistently as he moved farther inside. Despite The Hitter’s large amount of total hook, Cranker had a pretty good line to the pocket with it on the fresh medium oil pattern. He needed to start the ball closer to the left gutter and keep it in the oil longer compared to his line on the heavy oil pattern. As the pattern started to break down, he needed to start lofting The Hitter over the fronts, but it was easier at this point to ball-down into something like the Deadly Rattler or the Sneak Attack Solid. Cranker liked his look with The Hitter

Additional Radical The Hitter Resources

Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.