General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|The Hitter
|Reviewed:
|November 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Utility Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Hitter Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.488
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
The Hitter features the new Utility Solid coverstock and the Hitter Asymmetric core design. Coming out of the box at a 500/1000/2000 SiaAir finish, The Hitter provides good traction in the oil and a better-than-expected back end motion for a ball with such a dull finish. Its large hook potential easily handled our heavy oil test pattern, but it was also very effective on the medium and sport patterns.
Cranker had a slightly better reaction than the other two bowlers on the fresh heavy oil pattern. The dull box finish easily chewed through the oil, letting him swing the ball from the start. The Hitter allowed him to have plenty of room for error to the right with all the hook and recovery it created. He really liked how easily he could stay ahead of any transition on this pattern because of how much hook the ball had through the oil. It was very forgiving and it easily picked up consistently as he moved farther inside. Despite The Hitter’s large amount of total hook, Cranker had a pretty good line to the pocket with it on the fresh medium oil pattern. He needed to start the ball closer to the left gutter and keep it in the oil longer compared to his line on the heavy oil pattern. As the pattern started to break down, he needed to start lofting The Hitter over the fronts, but it was easier at this point to ball-down into something like the Deadly Rattler or the Sneak Attack Solid. Cranker liked his look with The Hitter
