General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Torpedo Direct Hit
|Reviewed:
|April 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Low Friction Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir / Factory Compound / Factory Polish
|Color:
|Sky Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Torpedo Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.482
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Radical Torpedo Direct Hit is a unique offering to the market for the spring of 2025. This ball shares the very aggressive low RG and high flare potential Torpedo Asymmetric core shape with the Torpedo. It also uses a pearl coverstock like the Torpedo, but instead of an aggressive HK22C formulation, it uses a Low Friction Reactive coverstock. A similar cover was previously used by Radical’s sister company Hammer on their Axe spare balls. The Low Friction Reactive cover is harder than most traditional resin covers, keeping it from creating as much traction. The Torpedo Direct Hit comes highly polished out of the box, with a 2000 SiaAir, Factory Compound, and Factory Polish finish that makes it very glossy and provides tons of length. We needed to be very direct to the pocket with this ball, as it didn’t have the downlane recovery to get back to the pocket on our patterns if we got too open with our angles. Bowlers on older surfaces and on drier conditions will have this ball in play much more than those on fresher conditions or on newer, lower-friction lane surfaces.
Stroker
Stroker found the dry test pattern to give him the best reaction to the pocket with the Torpedo Direct Hit. The shorter distance of this pattern, combined with his ability to be so direct to the pocket, allowed the ball to drive hard through the pins on the fresh. Rather than making a dramatic move at the end of the pattern, the Torpedo Direct Hit instead made a smooth arc-shaped motion with a small move to the pocket. His slower ball speed was a benefit with this ball, giving it time to turn over. He made sure to wipe the surface down with a shammy after each shot to
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Radical Torpedo Direct Hit Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Torpedo Direct Hit vs. Radical No Doubt
- Radical Torpedo Direct Hit vs. Radical Outer Limits Solid
- Radical Torpedo Direct Hit vs. Radical Snapshot
- Radical Torpedo Direct Hit vs. Radical Torpedo
To compare the Radical Torpedo Direct Hit to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Torpedo Direct Hit Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.