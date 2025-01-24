General Info
|Radical
|Torpedo
|April 2025
|HK22C+ Pearl
|Reactive Pearl
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Blue / Sky / Black
|Torpedo Asymmetric
|Asymmetrical
|2.482
|0.054
|0.017
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Torpedo is part of a dual release for Radical, along with the Torpedo Direct Hit. Both balls use the Torpedo Asymmetric core design, which gives them an RG of 2.482″, a total differential of 0.054″, and an intermediate differential of 0.017″. This Torpedo pairs the HK22C+ Pearl coverstock with its strong weight block. The coverstock is finished with 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. We liked the amount of total hook and the strong downlane motion that the Torpedo gave us when there was oil in the front of the lane. On conditions where the No Doubt and the Snapshot didn’t quite have enough motion, the Torpedo provided the extra hook and power we needed.
Stroker
Stroker had a very nice look to the pocket on the fresh medium oil pattern. The Torpedo’s shiny box finish allowed it to retain plenty of energy for the breakpoint without having too much length. The ball was able to create a good amount of traction in the oil, and it still got through the pins very nicely when he missed inside of his target. It was very easy for him to keep up with the oil transition with the Torpedo at the box finish. He had full confidence that the ball was still going to make the turn to the pocket as he moved farther left with his laydown point to catch more oil in the front of the lane. The ball had lots of recovery off the friction, providing more total hook than his Snapshot. He felt that he could change balls into the Snapshot if he wanted to stay farther right after using the Torpedo.
The glossy and pearlized Torpedo offered a giant hook for Stroker on the fresh heavy oil pattern. The motion it was able to create was a testament to how aggressive the HK22C+ coverstock is, even in a pearl version. As long as he didn’t get too fast with his
