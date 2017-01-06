General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Guru Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.501
|Diff:
|0.044
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The Tremendous is the newest Reliable line release from Radical Bowling Technologies. This ball uses the Guru Asymmetric core design from the original Guru, paired with the Guru’s coverstock, finished with the same process as the Guru, in the same color as the Guru, and with Guru-colored labels. The price point of this ball, however, has been dropped, giving bowlers on a budget the opportunity to own this high-performance clone. The Tremendous comes out of the box with a 500/1500 SiaAir sanded box finish, allowing bowlers to see very easy traction on heavy volumes of oil.
Like the original Guru, the Tremendous had no troubles at all on our heavy oil test pattern. Its strong coverstock and core combination allowed Tweener and Stroker to easily see big hook on this pattern, despite their lower rev rates. The rough cover forced Cranker left to catch enough oil in the front, but required him to get his ball outside of the range finder downlane in order to stay in the pocket. All three testers saw a continuous motion through the pins, with no ...
Additional Radical Tremendous Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.