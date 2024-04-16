Roto Grip Attention Star S2

Bowler Ratings

General Info

Brand:
Name:Attention Star S2
Reviewed:November 2024
Coverstock Specs
Name:eTrax PLUS Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:2000 Abralon
Color:Berry / Silver / Black Aqua
Core Specs
Name:Momentous AV + AI
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.049
Int. Diff:0.017

The Attention Star S2 shares the Momentous AV + AI core design and a similar color scheme with the original Attention Star. The big difference is the change in box finish from Reacta Gloss to 2000 Abralon. This dull finish is on the eTrax PLUS Hybrid coverstock, creating big traction in the midlane while still having energy left for the breakpoint and back end. We really liked the Attention Star, so it was no surprise to us that we also really liked the motion of the Attention Star S2. Its duller surface and strong weight block easily handled our heavy oil test pattern, and our three bowlers saw a bigger change of direction at the breakpoint compared to the Gem, Magic Gem, and Optimum Idol.

Stroker

Stroker really liked the big total hook and strong back end motion that the Attention Star S2 provided on the fresh heavy oil pattern. This ball had no trouble gripping the lane surface and getting up to the pocket. He could cover more boards than he could with his Magic Gem because of the Attention Star S2’s added motion at the breakpoint and back end. His lower rev rate release and the longer length of this pattern combined to give him all the hold he wanted, while the dull cover and large-flaring core provided hook when he got it going right off his hand. The aggressive cover kept him from having any trouble staying ahead of the transition. At the first sign of his ball hooking early or finishing too high in the pocket, he could move two left with his laydown point and one left with his target at the arrows. This allowed the Attention Star

