General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|Attention Star S2
|Reviewed:
|November 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|eTrax PLUS Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Berry / Silver / Black Aqua
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Momentous AV + AI
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.049
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Attention Star S2 shares the Momentous AV + AI core design and a similar color scheme with the original Attention Star. The big difference is the change in box finish from Reacta Gloss to 2000 Abralon. This dull finish is on the eTrax PLUS Hybrid coverstock, creating big traction in the midlane while still having energy left for the breakpoint and back end. We really liked the Attention Star, so it was no surprise to us that we also really liked the motion of the Attention Star S2. Its duller surface and strong weight block easily handled our heavy oil test pattern, and our three bowlers saw a bigger change of direction at the breakpoint compared to the Gem, Magic Gem, and Optimum Idol.
Stroker
Stroker really liked the big total hook and strong back end motion that the Attention Star S2 provided on the fresh heavy oil pattern. This ball had no trouble gripping the lane surface and getting up to the pocket. He could cover more boards than he could with his Magic Gem because of the Attention Star S2’s added motion at the breakpoint and back end. His lower rev rate release and the longer length of this pattern combined to give him all the hold he wanted, while the dull cover and large-flaring core provided hook when he got it going right off his hand. The aggressive cover kept him from having any trouble staying ahead of the transition. At the first sign of his ball hooking early or finishing too high in the pocket, he could move two left with his laydown point and one left with his target at the arrows. This allowed the Attention Star
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Roto Grip Attention Star S2 Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Roto Grip Attention Star S2 vs. Roto Grip Attention Star
- Roto Grip Attention Star S2 vs. Roto Grip Magic Gem
- Roto Grip Attention Star S2 vs. Roto Grip Optimum Idol
- Roto Grip Attention Star S2 vs. Roto Grip Optimum Idol Pearl
- Roto Grip Attention Star S2 vs. Roto Grip TNT Infused
- Roto Grip Attention Star S2 vs. Roto Grip X-Cell
To compare the Roto Grip Attention Star S2 to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Roto Grip Attention Star S2 Resources
Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.