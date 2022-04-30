Roto Grip Magic Gem

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Magic Gem
Reviewed:November 2023
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:MicroTrax Hybrid Reactive
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:2000 Abralon
Color:Citrine / Rhodonite / Jet
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Defiant LRG
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.016

The Roto Grip Magic Gem uses the same asymmetrical Defiant LRG core design from the previous two Gems, paired with the MicroTrax Hybrid coverstock that was found on the RST X-1 and RST X-3. Coming out of the box at a 2000 Abralon finish, the hybrid cover gives the Magic Gem a stronger back end motion than the original Gem. This ball really stood out for all three of our bowlers on our heavy oil test pattern.

Stroker liked how easily the Magic Gem was able to create traction on the fresh heavy oil pattern. He had no trouble getting his ball to pick up on this slick condition. He saw more back end motion than he had with the original Gem, along with more total hook than his RST X-3. The dull finish had no issues digging through the heaviest part of the pattern if he missed a bit inside of his target. In transition, he could increase his ball speed, stay in the same part of the lane, and continue striking just as much as he did on the fresh. Stroker had the best reaction of the three bowlers on the medium oil pattern. He left a few more nine-counts on this pattern, which kept his rating slightly lower than it was on the heavy oil pattern. Once the oil started to break down and he needed to move left, he still saw plenty of motion and

Additional Roto Grip Magic Gem Resources

Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.