Roto Grip Dare Devil Danger

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Psyched
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Red / Orange / Blue
Core Specs
Name:Madcap
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.041
Int. Diff:0.000
The Dare Devil Danger is the third ball in Roto Grip’s HP3 line to use the Madcap symmetrical weight block. The Danger uses a hybrid version of the Psyched coverstock, finished with the Utah-standard 1500 grit polished box finish. This hybrid veneer will pick up the lane a few feet earlier than the pearlized cover on the original Dare Devil. This earlier motion smooths out the reaction to the friction downlane, allowing tighter angles to be played on medium volume oil patterns.

Stroker and Tweener had the best reactions on our medium oil test pattern. Tweener was starting his ball on the 23 board, crossing over the third arrow and using eight as his breakpoint. Playing this part of the lane allowed the Danger’s low RG core to rev up quickly, while staying toward the middle of the pattern and not hitting the dry outside boards too early. Stroker liked his line to the pocket, as well. He was setting his ball down on 18, crossing 13 at the arrows and getting it out to seven downlane. His ball could get farther right than Tweener’s ...

