General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Micro DNA
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Grit Pad
|Color:
|Blue / Purple / Neon Green
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Hotshot
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.55
|Diff:
|0.045
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Show Off brings a new core shape and a high-end coverstock down to Roto Grip’s very affordable HP2 line. The new Hotshot symmetrical core gives this ball the same RG of 2.55″ as the Neutron core that was in the Wreck-It and Wreck-Em, but it offers a slightly higher differential of 0.045″ for more flare potential. The Micro DNA coverstock from the original No Rules has been brought down into this price point and it is prepped from the factory with the same 2000 grit sanded finish as the No Rules. The Show Off offers the most hook at this price point, allowing bowlers to use this ball on both heavy oil and medium oil conditions.
We liked the Show Off best on our heavy oil test pattern. Cranker started on the fresh with his ball crossing 13 at the arrows out to a breakpoint on the nine board. He had room for error downlane in both directions with this ball. Its strong cover gave him plenty of hook in the oil if he missed inside of target, and ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Roto Grip Show Off Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Roto Grip Show Off vs. Roto Grip Dare Devil Trick
- Roto Grip Show Off vs. Roto Grip No Rules
- Roto Grip Show Off vs. Roto Grip No Rules Exist
- Roto Grip Show Off vs. Roto Grip Wreck-Em
- Roto Grip Show Off vs. Roto Grip Wreck-It
To compare the Roto Grip Show Off to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.