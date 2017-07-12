Roto Grip Show Off

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Micro DNA
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Grit Pad
Color:Blue / Purple / Neon Green
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Hotshot
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.55
Diff:0.045
Int. Diff:0.000

The Show Off brings a new core shape and a high-end coverstock down to Roto Grip’s very affordable HP2 line. The new Hotshot symmetrical core gives this ball the same RG of 2.55″ as the Neutron core that was in the Wreck-It and Wreck-Em, but it offers a slightly higher differential of 0.045″ for more flare potential. The Micro DNA coverstock from the original No Rules has been brought down into this price point and it is prepped from the factory with the same 2000 grit sanded finish as the No Rules. The Show Off offers the most hook at this price point, allowing bowlers to use this ball on both heavy oil and medium oil conditions.

We liked the Show Off best on our heavy oil test pattern. Cranker started on the fresh with his ball crossing 13 at the arrows out to a breakpoint on the nine board. He had room for error downlane in both directions with this ball. Its strong cover gave him plenty of hook in the oil if he missed inside of target, and ...

Roto Grip Show Off Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Roto Grip Show Off to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.