General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Reckless
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Grit Pad
|Color:
|Black / Teal / Red
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Madcap
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.041
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Dare Devil Trick is the second Dare Devil released into Roto Grip’s HP3 line, joining the original Dare Devil. The Trick adds total hook, whereas the Dare Devil was cleaner and more angular. Its symmetrical Madcap core design gives it a low RG of 2.48″ and a moderate total differential of 0.041″. The Trick uses the Reckless solid reactive coverstock that is finished with a 2000 grit sanding pad. The combination of this dull box finish with the low RG core design gets the Trick into a roll quickly, making it a good match for slicker conditions.
The Trick’s sanded cover had no trouble creating traction through our heavy oil pattern. Stroker was crossing between the second and third arrows and getting his ball out to the 10 board at the breakpoint. Tweener was almost on top of that line, just a board or two left through the front of the lane and sharing the same breakpoint. Even with his higher ball speed, the Trick never thought about skipping past the breakpoint. Cranker needed to start farther left than the other two testers to keep his Trick in the pocket. He lined up crossing the middle arrow and could get his ball all the way out to the ...
