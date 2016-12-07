General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Amped
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Teal / White / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Madcap
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.041
|Int. Diff:
|NA
The Roto Grip Dare Devil uses both a new pearlized coverstock and new symmetrical core design. The Amped coverstock comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish, giving it easy length with a strong move at the dry. The new Madcap weight block offers a low RG of 2.48″ and a medium differential of 0.041″. The Dare Devil joins the Hy-Wire and Haywire in Roto Grip’s HP3 line.
This ball’s combination of clearing the front easily and having a strong downlane reaction matched up best on our medium test pattern. Stroker liked his reaction playing up the second arrow. He could miss a few boards left of target and the Dare Devil still picked up enough to go light shaker into the pocket. He also had easy recovery on shots that were missed right of target. The pearlized cover kept his ball from hooking too early, even when he got ...
Additional Roto Grip Dare Devil Resources
Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.