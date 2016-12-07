Roto Grip Dare Devil

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Amped
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Teal / White / Black
Core Specs
Name:Madcap
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.041
Int. Diff:NA

The Roto Grip Dare Devil uses both a new pearlized coverstock and new symmetrical core design. The Amped coverstock comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish, giving it easy length with a strong move at the dry. The new Madcap weight block offers a low RG of 2.48″ and a medium differential of 0.041″. The Dare Devil joins the Hy-Wire and Haywire in Roto Grip’s HP3 line.

This ball’s combination of clearing the front easily and having a strong downlane reaction matched up best on our medium test pattern. Stroker liked his reaction playing up the second arrow. He could miss a few boards left of target and the Dare Devil still picked up enough to go light shaker into the pocket. He also had easy recovery on shots that were missed right of target. The pearlized cover kept his ball from hooking too early, even when he got ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.