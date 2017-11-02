General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Stoked
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Purple and Raspberry Solid / Orange Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Hustle
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.53
|Diff:
|0.030
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Roto Grip Hustle P/R/O is one of two new HP1 line balls this summer, along with the Hustle S/A/Y. It uses the Stoked coverstock with the Hustle symmetrical core design. The Stoked cover is two parts solid, one part pearl, which is the opposite of the two parts pearl, one part solid Psyched cover that is used on the S/A/Y and Wreck-It. This cover is not quite as clean through the oil as the S/A/Y, as it picks up harder in the midlane and provides more overall hook.
We had just a little better reaction on our medium pattern than we had on our dry. The Stoked cover is strongest in the middle part of the lane, allowing our three testers to attack this pattern from multiple angles. Cranker stood just left of 20 and got his ball out to around eight at the breakpoint. Stroker played straight up the outside of the lane, but still saw enough motion to get ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Roto Grip Hustle P/R/O Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Roto Grip Hustle P/R/O vs. Roto Grip Dare Devil
- Roto Grip Hustle P/R/O vs. Roto Grip Hustle P/O/W
- Roto Grip Hustle P/R/O vs. Roto Grip Hustle R/I/G
- Roto Grip Hustle P/R/O vs. Roto Grip Hustle S/A/Y
- Roto Grip Hustle P/R/O vs. Roto Grip Loco Solid
- Roto Grip Hustle P/R/O vs. Roto Grip No Rules
- Roto Grip Hustle P/R/O vs. Roto Grip Wreck-It
To compare the Roto Grip Hustle P/R/O to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Roto Grip Hustle P/R/O Resources
Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.