Roto Grip Hustle P/R/O

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Stoked
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Purple and Raspberry Solid / Orange Pearl
Core Specs
Name:Hustle
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.53
Diff:0.030
Int. Diff:0.000

The Roto Grip Hustle P/R/O is one of two new HP1 line balls this summer, along with the Hustle S/A/Y. It uses the Stoked coverstock with the Hustle symmetrical core design. The Stoked cover is two parts solid, one part pearl, which is the opposite of the two parts pearl, one part solid Psyched cover that is used on the S/A/Y and Wreck-It. This cover is not quite as clean through the oil as the S/A/Y, as it picks up harder in the midlane and provides more overall hook.

We had just a little better reaction on our medium pattern than we had on our dry. The Stoked cover is strongest in the middle part of the lane, allowing our three testers to attack this pattern from multiple angles. Cranker stood just left of 20 and got his ball out to around eight at the breakpoint. Stroker played straight up the outside of the lane, but still saw enough motion to get ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.