General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|Hustle VP
|Reviewed:
|July 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|VTC Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|Power Edge
|Color:
|Vanilla / Popsicle
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Hustle
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.53
|Diff:
|0.030
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Hustle VP is the polished option in the HP1 line for Roto Grip in the 2026 summer and fall seasons. This ball uses the same Hustle symmetrical core design as the previous Hustles, with a pearlized version of the VTC coverstock. The box finish is Power Edge polish, which gives the Hustle VP more length and a stronger downlane move than the Hustle SOS. All three of our bowlers were able to get this ball to clear the front more easily and have a bigger change of direction downlane. The ball’s ability to store more energy allowed it to get through the pin deck better, especially later in the test sessions.
Cranker
Cranker had a slightly better reaction than the other two bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Hustle VP. The ball was sharper off the spot for him compared to the Hustle SOS, kicking out the corner when the SOS was leaving the flat 10. He needed to start this ball a few boards farther right than the SOS so that it didn’t miss the breakpoint. He was outside of the line he played with the SOS, as shots inside of target into the heavy part of the pattern didn’t quite get up to the pocket. His reaction improved once there was more friction in the track area. This ball was a good option for him to go to if he felt like the Hustle SOS started hooking too early or wasn’t continuing enough downlane. The added motion off the breakpoint and the added
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Roto Grip Hustle VP Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Roto Grip Hustle VP vs. Roto Grip Gremlin
- Roto Grip Hustle VP vs. Roto Grip Gremlin Tour-X
- Roto Grip Hustle VP vs. Roto Grip Hustle SOS
- Roto Grip Hustle VP vs. Roto Grip Rockstar Amped
- Roto Grip Hustle VP vs. Roto Grip RST Hyperdrive Pearl
- Roto Grip Hustle VP vs. Roto Grip Transformer
To compare the Roto Grip Hustle VP to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.