Roto Grip Hustle VP

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Hustle VP
Reviewed:July 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:VTC Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:Power Edge
Color:Vanilla / Popsicle
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Core Specs
Name:Hustle
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.53
Diff:0.030
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Hustle VP is the polished option in the HP1 line for Roto Grip in the 2026 summer and fall seasons. This ball uses the same Hustle symmetrical core design as the previous Hustles, with a pearlized version of the VTC coverstock. The box finish is Power Edge polish, which gives the Hustle VP more length and a stronger downlane move than the Hustle SOS. All three of our bowlers were able to get this ball to clear the front more easily and have a bigger change of direction downlane. The ball’s ability to store more energy allowed it to get through the pin deck better, especially later in the test sessions.

Cranker

Cranker had a slightly better reaction than the other two bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Hustle VP. The ball was sharper off the spot for him compared to the Hustle SOS, kicking out the corner when the SOS was leaving the flat 10. He needed to start this ball a few boards farther right than the SOS so that it didn’t miss the breakpoint. He was outside of the line he played with the SOS, as shots inside of target into the heavy part of the pattern didn’t quite get up to the pocket. His reaction improved once there was more friction in the track area. This ball was a good option for him to go to if he felt like the Hustle SOS started hooking too early or wasn’t continuing enough downlane. The added motion off the breakpoint and the added

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.