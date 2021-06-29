Roto Grip Hyped Hybrid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Hyped Hybrid
Reviewed:November 2021
Coverstock Specs
Name:VTC Hybrid Reactive
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Chrome / Pink / Purple Solid
Core Specs
Name:Hyped
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.52
Diff:0.036
Int. Diff:0.000

The Hyped Hybrid is one of two new bowling balls in the HP2 line for Roto Grip, along with the Hyped Pearl. It features the VTC Hybrid Reactive coverstock, which comes out of the box with a 1500 grit polished finish, along with an all-new core. The new Hyped core is a medium RG, medium differential shape that has a slightly lower RG and slightly higher differential than the Hustle core from the HP1 line.

Stroker liked the Hyped Hybrid the most out of our three testers on the fresh medium oil pattern. He saw strong traction in the middle part of the lane, helping the ball to provide plenty of total hook on this pattern. The Hyped Hybrid picked up several feet earlier than the Hyped Pearl and gave him a better reaction than the dull MVP Attitude. He had no trouble with the pattern transitioning with the Hyped Hybrid and was able to leave his ball at the 1500 grit polished box finish throughout the session. Stroker also had the best reaction out of the three testers on the dry pattern. The ball read earlier, but it set up nicely in front of the pocket with

