General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|Hyped Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|November 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|VTC Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Chrome / Pink / Purple Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Hyped
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.036
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Hyped Hybrid is one of two new bowling balls in the HP2 line for Roto Grip, along with the Hyped Pearl. It features the VTC Hybrid Reactive coverstock, which comes out of the box with a 1500 grit polished finish, along with an all-new core. The new Hyped core is a medium RG, medium differential shape that has a slightly lower RG and slightly higher differential than the Hustle core from the HP1 line.
Stroker liked the Hyped Hybrid the most out of our three testers on the fresh medium oil pattern. He saw strong traction in the middle part of the lane, helping the ball to provide plenty of total hook on this pattern. The Hyped Hybrid picked up several feet earlier than the Hyped Pearl and gave him a better reaction than the dull MVP Attitude. He had no trouble with the pattern transitioning with the Hyped Hybrid and was able to leave his ball at the 1500 grit polished box finish throughout the session. Stroker also had the best reaction out of the three testers on the dry pattern. The ball read earlier, but it set up nicely in front of the pocket with
