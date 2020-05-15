General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|MVP Attitude
|Reviewed:
|August 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|VCT-H20
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|3000 Grit Pad
|Color:
|Golden Pearl / Violet Pearl / Purple Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Neutron NXT
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.55
|Diff:
|0.040
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The MVP Attitude is the sanded complement to the MVP Pearl in Roto Grip’s current HP2 lineup. This ball uses the same symmetrical Neutron NXT core as its pearlized sibling, but it features the updated VCT-H20 coverstock, which is a new hybrid version of the VCT-series covers that were used on the Winner balls. The MVP Attitude comes out of the box at a sanded 3000 grit finish, making it rougher than both the original MVP and the MVP Pearl. Its stronger, sanded cover picks up earlier than previous MVP releases, which was the biggest difference our testers saw between this ball and its predecessors.
All three testers rated this ball highest on the medium test pattern, particularly on the fresh. Each tester was targeting an arrow farther inside than with the MVP Pearl. The sanded finish provides a strong, smooth arc off the breakpoint. As the lanes transitioned, Cranker was the only tester able to move left and create back end by slowing down. Tweener and Stroker preferred to change balls when the fronts started to hook because their balls burned up too much energy for them to be able to go around the lane in transition. By changing to a 1500 grit polished finish, all
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Roto Grip MVP Attitude Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Roto Grip MVP Attitude vs. Roto Grip Idol
- Roto Grip MVP Attitude vs. Roto Grip MVP
- Roto Grip MVP Attitude vs. Roto Grip MVP Pearl
- Roto Grip MVP Attitude vs. Roto Grip Nuclear Cell
- Roto Grip MVP Attitude vs. Roto Grip UFO
- Roto Grip MVP Attitude vs. Roto Grip Wild Streak
To compare the Roto Grip MVP Attitude to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Roto Grip MVP Attitude Resources
Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.