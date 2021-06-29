Roto Grip Hyped Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Hyped Pearl
Reviewed:November 2021
Coverstock Specs
Name:VTC Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Black / Carolina / Charcoal
Core Specs
Name:Hyped
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.52
Diff:0.036
Int. Diff:0.000

The Roto Grip Hyped Pearl uses the same symmetrical Hyped core and the same 1500 grit polished box finish as the Hyped Hybrid. The only changes between these two bowling balls are the color scheme and the coverstock. The VTC Pearl Reactive veneer is the same cover that can be found on the balls in Roto Grip’s current HP1 line. As one would expect when comparing a hybrid to a pearl, the Hyped Pearl was cleaner through the front than the Hyped Hybrid and changed directions harder when it saw friction.

The easy length from the pearlized and polished coverstock gave Stroker the best reaction out of all three testers on our dry test pattern. The slightly shorter length of the pattern had the ball revving up in the perfect spot to provide plenty of pin carry. When thrown by itself, the Hyped Pearl didn’t feel like it did much to change the pattern, allowing Stroker to stay put for a long period of time. When following stronger reactive resin balls, his reaction got even better as he opened his angles. When following urethane, the ball was a bit sensitive to the carrydown when thrown at its polished box finish. Stroker

Additional Roto Grip Hyped Pearl Resources

Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.