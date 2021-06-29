General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|Hyped Pearl
|Reviewed:
|November 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|VTC Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Black / Carolina / Charcoal
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Hyped
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.036
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Roto Grip Hyped Pearl uses the same symmetrical Hyped core and the same 1500 grit polished box finish as the Hyped Hybrid. The only changes between these two bowling balls are the color scheme and the coverstock. The VTC Pearl Reactive veneer is the same cover that can be found on the balls in Roto Grip’s current HP1 line. As one would expect when comparing a hybrid to a pearl, the Hyped Pearl was cleaner through the front than the Hyped Hybrid and changed directions harder when it saw friction.
The easy length from the pearlized and polished coverstock gave Stroker the best reaction out of all three testers on our dry test pattern. The slightly shorter length of the pattern had the ball revving up in the perfect spot to provide plenty of pin carry. When thrown by itself, the Hyped Pearl didn’t feel like it did much to change the pattern, allowing Stroker to stay put for a long period of time. When following stronger reactive resin balls, his reaction got even better as he opened his angles. When following urethane, the ball was a bit sensitive to the carrydown when thrown at its polished box finish. Stroker
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Roto Grip Hyped Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Roto Grip Hyped Pearl vs. Roto Grip Idol Synergy
- Roto Grip Hyped Pearl vs. Roto Grip MVP Pearl
- Roto Grip Hyped Pearl vs. Roto Grip RST X-1
- Roto Grip Hyped Pearl vs. Roto Grip RST X-2
- Roto Grip Hyped Pearl vs. Roto Grip Rubicon
- Roto Grip Hyped Pearl vs. Roto Grip Rubicon UC2
To compare the Roto Grip Hyped Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Roto Grip Hyped Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.