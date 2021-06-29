General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|Idol Helios
|Reviewed:
|December 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|XtremeTrax Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Radiant Orange
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Ikon
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Idol Helios uses the symmetrical Ikon core design that was used in previous Idol releases. This low RG, high differential shape allows the ball to pick up quickly and provides plenty of flare in the oil. The coverstock has been updated to the brand new XtremeTrax Solid Reactive formulation. Its bright orange color helps it to be seen from anywhere in the bowling center, and it is factory finished at 2000 Abralon. The Idol Helios really liked oil in the front of the lane when thrown at its box finish, and it was best for our testers as the ball to start with before getting into the stronger hybrids and pearls, like the RST X-1.
Cranker really liked the Idol Helios across our test patterns. On the fresh heavy oil pattern, the box finish provided a very nice read in the midlane, with a strong and continuous back end motion. He felt that he could play multiple angles with the Idol Helios on the fresh and then easily move inside as the pattern transitioned. The box finish was best for him throughout testing on this pattern.
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Roto Grip Idol Helios Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Roto Grip Idol Helios vs. Roto Grip Hyped Hybrid
- Roto Grip Idol Helios vs. Roto Grip Hyped Pearl
- Roto Grip Idol Helios vs. Roto Grip Idol Synergy
- Roto Grip Idol Helios vs. Roto Grip RST X-1
- Roto Grip Idol Helios vs. Roto Grip RST X-2
- Roto Grip Idol Helios vs. Roto Grip Rubicon
- Roto Grip Idol Helios vs. Roto Grip Rubicon UC2
- Roto Grip Idol Helios vs. Roto Grip UFO Alert
To compare the Roto Grip Idol Helios to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Roto Grip Idol Helios Resources
Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.