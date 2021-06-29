Roto Grip Idol Helios

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Idol Helios
Reviewed:December 2021
Coverstock Specs
Name:XtremeTrax Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Abralon
Color:Radiant Orange
Core Specs
Name:Ikon
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.052
Int. Diff:0.000

The Idol Helios uses the symmetrical Ikon core design that was used in previous Idol releases. This low RG, high differential shape allows the ball to pick up quickly and provides plenty of flare in the oil. The coverstock has been updated to the brand new XtremeTrax Solid Reactive formulation. Its bright orange color helps it to be seen from anywhere in the bowling center, and it is factory finished at 2000 Abralon. The Idol Helios really liked oil in the front of the lane when thrown at its box finish, and it was best for our testers as the ball to start with before getting into the stronger hybrids and pearls, like the RST X-1.

Cranker really liked the Idol Helios across our test patterns. On the fresh heavy oil pattern, the box finish provided a very nice read in the midlane, with a strong and continuous back end motion. He felt that he could play multiple angles with the Idol Helios on the fresh and then easily move inside as the pattern transitioned. The box finish was best for him throughout testing on this pattern.

