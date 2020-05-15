General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|RST X-1
|Reviewed:
|November 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|MicroTrax Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|3000 Abralon
|Color:
|Black / Dark Forest / Forest Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|RST (Roto Star Tour)
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.53
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
The RST X-1 is the first entry into a new series in the HP4 line for Roto Grip. This ball features the brand new asymmetrical Roto Star Tour (RST) core, with an RG of 2.53″, a differential of 0.053″, and an intermediate differential of 0.016″. The new core is surrounded by the new MicroTrax Hybrid coverstock that comes out of the box at a 3000 Abralon finish. We have seen the solid MicroTrax cover on the Halo, Idol, and UFO, but this is our first look at the hybrid version. This core and cover pairing gives the RST X-1 hook in the oil and a strong angular shape at the breakpoint. It had no trouble handling the oil volume of any of our test patterns.
Cranker loved the back end motion this ball provided on the heavy oil pattern. The dull box finish gave him plenty of traction through the oil, while the hybrid shell helped his ball retain plenty of energy for the breakpoint and back end. While the RST X-1 had less overall hook than the Rubicon or UFO, its angular shape set it apart, allowing him to chase left and maintain carry as the pattern broke down. On the medium pattern, Cranker simply needed to move farther inside, but
