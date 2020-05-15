General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|Idol Synergy
|Reviewed:
|November 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|eTrax
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Amethyst Pearl / Magenta Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Ikon
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Idol Synergy is the fourth entry into the Idol line and it is the first to feature a hybrid coverstock. Wrapping the symmetrical Ikon core with the hybrid eTrax cover creates a more responsive back end motion and increased traction in the oil compared to the Idol Pearl. The high flaring, low RG core design and aggressive polished coverstock create an Idol that is most effective on medium oil while also working well on higher volume and longer oil patterns.
On our medium oil test pattern, Cranker liked how easily this ball got through the front and how strong it was downlane. The Idol Synergy had better traction in the oil and more back end than the Idol Pearl, providing plenty of area at the breakpoint. Compared to the original Idol, he could play farther right on the fresh and stay up the back of the ball to easily get to the pocket. In transition, he had no trouble chasing the oil left thanks to the strong back end motion, even though this
