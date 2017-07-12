roto-grip-no-rules-exist

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Reckless
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Grit Pad
Color:Navy / Neon Yellow / Neon Orange
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Chaotic
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.51
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.018

The No Rules Exist is the third ball to use the asymmetrical Chaotic weight block in Roto Grip’s high performance HP4 line, joining the original No Rules and the No Rules Pearl. It features the Reckless coverstock, which makes this the second No Rules ball to use a solid reactive coverstock. We found this cover to be smoother than the Micro DNA cover on the original No Rules. This smoother motion provides a more controlled and arc-shaped curve through the entire lane compared to both the original No Rules and the much more angular No Rules Pearl. The No Rules Exist shares the same 2000 grit box finish with the No Rules, allowing it to provide easy hook on heavy volumes of oil.

Tweener liked the No Rules Exist best on our heavy oil pattern. It only took him a few shots to get used to the early arcing shape of this ball and then he struck with it for quite some time. The aggressive coverstock and dull box finish picked up quickly off his hand, allowing him to let loose with his ball speed with no fear at all of shooting his ball through the breakpoint. As the pattern transitioned, he could chase the oil ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.