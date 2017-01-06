General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Amped
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Onyx / Neon Green / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Chaotic
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.51
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The No Rules Pearl joins the original No Rules as the second ball in Roto Grip’s current HP4 line. It features the pearlized Amped cover that was used previously on the HP3 line’s Dare Devil. The Chaotic asymmetrical weight block is unchanged from the original No Rules. The use of this stronger weight block gave us more total hook than the Dare Devil, while the polished coverstock gave this ball more length than the sanded solid cover of the No Rules.
On our medium pattern, all three testers started farther left with this ball than they have with any previous pearl in the Roto Grip line. Stroker and Tweener started two boards left with their feet than they did with the Eternal Cell. The Amped cover had no trouble being thrown in the heaviest part of this pattern and it gave these testers plenty of downlane motion. Cranker started with his feet near the left gutter. The 1500 grit polished box finish gave him enough length ...
