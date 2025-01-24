General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|RST Hyperdrive Pearl
|Reviewed:
|September 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|U-R1 Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|Power Edge
|Color:
|Space Blue / Deep Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|RST + AI
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The RST + AI asymmetrical core design returns in Roto Grip’s new RST Hyperdrive Pearl. This ball pairs this large-flaring weight block with the new U-R1 Pearl coverstock. It is finished with Power Edge polish, giving this ball much more length than the original RST Hyperdrive. We found that this coverstock provided more traction in the oil than the Gremlin while offering more back end motion than the Attention Star. When we needed more length and a stronger downlane hook than balls like the Rockstar and the RST Hyperdrive, the RST Hyperdrive Pearl was a very good option. Even though it provided a lot of length, we liked how it didn’t want to over-skid in the oil when we needed to start moving farther left as the oil broke down.
Stroker
Stroker had the best reaction out of our three bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern. He was able to take full advantage of the RST Hyperdrive Pearl’s traction in the oil and strong motion at the breakpoint and back end. This ball let him start three boards farther left with his laydown point and two boards farther left at the arrows compared to his Gremlin. He saw more continuation downlane than he did with his Attention Star, which was a big plus later in the session. The RST Hyperdrive Pearl didn’t try to over-skid in the oil, creating enough traction in the midlane so that it didn’t miss the breakpoint. The ball was very strong when it saw the friction, driving hard through the pins. He really liked the extra hitting power when he didn’t get the shot quite as far right downlane as he wanted. As the pattern started to break down, he was able to make small 1-and-1 moves left to keep
