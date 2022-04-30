Roto Grip TNT

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Brand:
Name:TNT
Reviewed:March 2023
Name:eTrax PLUS Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Abralon
Color:Amber / Fire / Blaze Orange
Name:Torpex
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.052
Int. Diff:0.000

The TNT features a new symmetrical core shape and a new coverstock in the Roto Grip line. We previously saw the eTrax PLUS cover in its pearl version on the RST X-2. The TNT uses a new solid formulation of this coverstock, pairing it with the new symmetrical Torpex core design. Finished at 2000 Abralon out of the box, we found this cover to start up quickly and offer a very controlled motion at the breakpoint. The new Torpex core is a low RG (2.47″) and high differential (0.052″) design that, when paired with the aggressive solid coverstock, gets the TNT started very early. It matched up best on our medium oil test pattern for all three of our bowlers.

Cranker had the best overall reaction with the TNT out of the three testers. On the medium oil pattern, the TNT’s dull box finish created a nice amount of traction in the midlane and provided a very heavy roll at the breakpoint and through the pin deck. With his high rev rate, he was able to see a bit more recovery than the other two bowlers, with enough power to shoot some very quick messengers across the deck into the 10 pin. As the pattern started to transition, his best adjustment to keep the ball striking was to increase his ball speed and try to stay in the same part of the lane, because the ball would lose too much energy and not recover on the back end when moving left and opening up the lane. Adding Reacta Gloss polish sent the ball too far down the lane, without enough recovery for a good reaction to the pocket. Cranker’s next best look from the TNT with the box

