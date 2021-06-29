General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|RST X-2
|Reviewed:
|September 2021
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|eTrax PLUS Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Tanzanite
|Core Specs
|Name:
|RST (Roto Star Tour)
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.53
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
Roto Grip’s RST X-2 uses the same asymmetrical Roto Star Tour core design as the RST X-1. The X-2 uses the new eTrax PLUS Pearl coverstock, which we found to be a game-changer in the skid/flip category. This cover digs into the oil even more than the eTrax Hybrid cover on the UFO Alert, while also providing a bigger move at the breakpoint. The RST X-2 performed extremely well on our medium oil test pattern and, despite having a polished pearl cover, it also provided plenty of hook with the box finish on our heavy oil pattern. This ball allowed all three of our testers to play to their strengths, as it struck with ease from just about everywhere on the lane.
Cranker loved the RST X-2 on the medium oil pattern. For him, this ball is a nearly perfect mix of his two favorite Roto Grip balls: the RST X-1 and the Rubicon UC2. On the fresh medium pattern, he started in the same spot he was lined up with using the Rubicon UC2. The RST X-2 cleared the fronts just as easily, with an even stronger move at the breakpoint. Chasing the pattern even farther inside, the RST X-2 never quit. On shots where the UC2 would leave a flat 10 pin, the RST X-2
Roto Grip RST X-2 Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Roto Grip RST X-2 vs. Roto Grip Idol Synergy
- Roto Grip RST X-2 vs. Roto Grip RST X-1
- Roto Grip RST X-2 vs. Roto Grip Rubicon
- Roto Grip RST X-2 vs. Roto Grip Rubicon UC2
- Roto Grip RST X-2 vs. Roto Grip UFO Alert
To compare the Roto Grip RST X-2 to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Roto Grip RST X-2 Resources
Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.