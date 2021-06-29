Roto Grip RST X-2

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:RST X-2
Reviewed:September 2021
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:eTrax PLUS Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Tanzanite
Empty
Core Specs
Name:RST (Roto Star Tour)
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.53
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.016

Roto Grip’s RST X-2 uses the same asymmetrical Roto Star Tour core design as the RST X-1. The X-2 uses the new eTrax PLUS Pearl coverstock, which we found to be a game-changer in the skid/flip category. This cover digs into the oil even more than the eTrax Hybrid cover on the UFO Alert, while also providing a bigger move at the breakpoint. The RST X-2 performed extremely well on our medium oil test pattern and, despite having a polished pearl cover, it also provided plenty of hook with the box finish on our heavy oil pattern. This ball allowed all three of our testers to play to their strengths, as it struck with ease from just about everywhere on the lane.

Cranker loved the RST X-2 on the medium oil pattern. For him, this ball is a nearly perfect mix of his two favorite Roto Grip balls: the RST X-1 and the Rubicon UC2. On the fresh medium pattern, he started in the same spot he was lined up with using the Rubicon UC2. The RST X-2 cleared the fronts just as easily, with an even stronger move at the breakpoint. Chasing the pattern even farther inside, the RST X-2 never quit. On shots where the UC2 would leave a flat 10 pin, the RST X-2

Roto Grip RST X-2 Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Roto Grip RST X-2 to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Roto Grip RST X-2 Resources

Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.