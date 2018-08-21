General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|VTC-S18
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|3000 Grit Pad
|Color:
|Black / Purple / Green
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Altered Hotshot
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.54
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
Roto Grip’s HP2 line is currently made up of two bowling balls: the original Winner and the new Winner Solid. Both balls share the symmetrical Altered Hotshot core design, with the differences between the two Winners being their coverstocks and box finishes. The Winner Solid uses the VTC-S18 cover and a 3000 grit sanded box finish, making it just a little longer and with slightly less overall hook than the original Idol.
The increased traction in the oil compared to the original Winner gave all three testers enough hook to combat our heavy volume test pattern. The high-flaring Altered Hotshot core provided over five inches of flare in the oil for all three testers on this pattern. The 3000 grit box finish was more than enough to keep the Winner Solid from sliding too far down the lane before making its move to the pocket. All three testers were between 10 and 15 at arrows, using eight as their breakpoint at the range finders. Playing in the same area of the lane broke the track down relatively quickly, allowing all three to start moving left with their feet and opening up their angles. The Winner Solid had no trouble making the turn at the breakpoint even when covering more boards, with all three testers seeing great pin carry. Bowlers who want to see a little less hook
The increased traction in the oil compared to the original Winner gave all three testers enough hook to combat our heavy volume test pattern. The high-flaring
