Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:VTC-S18
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:3000 Grit Pad
Color:Black / Purple / Green
Core Specs
Name:Altered Hotshot
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.54
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.000

Roto Grip’s HP2 line is currently made up of two bowling balls: the original Winner and the new Winner Solid. Both balls share the symmetrical Altered Hotshot core design, with the differences between the two Winners being their coverstocks and box finishes. The Winner Solid uses the VTC-S18 cover and a 3000 grit sanded box finish, making it just a little longer and with slightly less overall hook than the original Idol.

The increased traction in the oil compared to the original Winner gave all three testers enough hook to combat our heavy volume test pattern. The high-flaring Altered Hotshot core provided over five inches of flare in the oil for all three testers on this pattern. The 3000 grit box finish was more than enough to keep the Winner Solid from sliding too far down the lane before making its move to the pocket. All three testers were between 10 and 15 at arrows, using eight as their breakpoint at the range finders. Playing in the same area of the lane broke the track down relatively quickly, allowing all three to start moving left with their feet and opening up their angles. The Winner Solid had no trouble making the turn at the breakpoint even when covering more boards, with all three testers seeing great pin carry. Bowlers who want to see a little less hook

Roto Grip Winner Solid Comparisons

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.