Roto Grip Winner

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:VTC-P18
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Red / Gold / Charcoal
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Altered Hotshot
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.54
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.000

The Roto Grip Winner uses a new coverstock called VTC-P18 and a modified version of the Hotshot core. The Altered Hotshot weight block’s properties give the Winner a slightly lower RG and a much higher differential than the Hotshot core in the Show Off balls, which increases the Winner’s flare potential. The pearlized cover is also different for the HP2 line, which previously saw the solid-covered Show Off and the hybrid-covered All-Out Show Off. The 1500 grit polished box finish pushed this ball easily down the lane, allowing for a big move off the breakpoint.

The Winner’s effortless length was best on our medium oil test pattern. The polished box finish of the Winner allowed the rev rates of our three testers to dictate what part of the lane they played on the fresh. Stroker had his best reaction starting his ball around the 13 board, with a small swing out to six at the breakpoint. Tweener was setting his ball down on 17, projecting his Winner over 12 at the arrows while also using a breakpoint on six downlane. Cranker was six boards left of Tweener off his hand and five left at the arrows, while sharing the same breakpoint as the other two testers. The Winner’s polished box finish allowed ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.