Storm Absolute Power

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Absolute Power
Reviewed:January 2024
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:R2S Deep Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:4000 Abralon
Color:Berry / Tangelo / Steel
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Sentinel
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.021

The Storm Absolute Power uses the same asymmetrical Sentinel core shape from the original Absolute and pairs it with the new solid version of the R2S Deep coverstock. This new shell comes out of the box with a 4000 Abralon finish. The Absolute Power is extremely versatile for such a strong solid, and it allowed our testers to use it effectively across all four of our test patterns.

Stroker

Stroker really liked the strength of the new coverstock on the fresh heavy oil pattern. The 4000 Abralon box finish was dull enough for the Absolute Power to create friction using his straighter angles. As the lane dried out more, his look got even better, allowing him to move in a bit and shape the ball more. With some room to miss in both directions, he also really liked what he saw from this ball in transition.

Stroker had the best reaction on the medium oil pattern out of our three bowlers. His rev rate matched up very nicely with the Absolute Power, allowing him to play this pattern very close to how he played the heavier oil pattern, but with a bit more room for error and better pin carry from the start. Instead of moving his laydown point farther inside as this pattern transitioned, he moved his eyes two boards left to keep the ball in the lower friction part of the pattern longer. Shots that were leaving 2 pins on the fresh started striking from the same

Additional Storm Absolute Power Resources

Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.