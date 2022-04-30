General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Absolute
|Reviewed:
|January 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|R2S DEEP Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|Reacta Gloss
|Color:
|Copperhead / Jade / Phantom Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Sentinel
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.021
The Storm Absolute introduces both a new coverstock and a new asymmetrical core design to the brand. The new Sentinel core has a low RG (2.48″), a high total differential (0.050″), and a high intermediate differential (0.021″). The coverstock is a new formulation called RS2 DEEP Hybrid, the next step in the evolution of the incredibly successful R2S coverstock family. It comes out of the box with a polished Reacta Gloss finish. Between the new fast-revving core shape and the new coverstock, the Absolute creates big traction in the midlane that sets it up for an incredible move at the breakpoint and a large amount of back end recovery. The Dark Code was the last ball in the Premier line with a polished box finish. The stronger coverstock kept the Absolute from having as much length as the Dark Code, while providing a stronger move off the friction and more total hook for all of the testers.
Stroker had a fantastic look with the Absolute out of the box on the fresh medium oil pattern. The ball was strong enough to provide a big move at the back end, but it still allowed him to stay straighter with his angles and play to his strengths. Once he was lined
Additional Storm Absolute Resources
Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.