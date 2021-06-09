General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Dark Code
|Reviewed:
|June 2021
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|ReX Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Obsidian
|Core Specs
|Name:
|RAD4
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.50
|Diff:
|0.058
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The Dark Code is the newest Storm bowling ball to use the asymmetrical RAD4 core shape that was used in previous balls such as the Code Red and Code Black. However, it is the new coverstock that is the star of the show on this release. The Dark Code’s ReX formulation is a pearlized combination of two proven covers: R2S and NeX. We don’t need to run down all of the terrific bowling balls that R2S has been used on, and NeX seems to be a coverstock that Storm is very excited about, using it on newer releases like the Axiom, Proton PhysiX, and Hy-Road Max. This new veneer is finished at a 1500 grit polished surface, helping the Dark Code to provide plenty of length on our fresh test patterns.
Cranker had the best reaction of the three testers on the fresh medium oil pattern. The length from the polished pearl cover easily got his Dark Code to the breakpoint, and it would sometimes even go too far before
