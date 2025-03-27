General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Concept
|Reviewed:
|February 2026
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|ARC Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1000 Abralon
|Color:
|Teal / Imperial Blue
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Radius
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.61
|Diff:
|0.020
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Storm Concept is the second release in the new SPI Lab line. Like the Level before it, the Concept uses a lower-flaring design, but its new symmetrical Radius core shape combines its low differential (0.020″) with a very high RG (2.61″). The Concept uses the new ARC Pearl Reactive coverstock, which Storm claims to be the most aggressive shell they have developed. It comes out of the box with a very dull 1000 Abralon finish, which keeps its very weak core design from creating too much length. The new coverstock is extremely oil-absorbent, allowing the ball to create traction and have motion despite the low flare potential and high RG. We really liked not having to constantly wipe down the coverstock to maintain the reaction shape, which is something we often have to do with urethane or other low-absorption coverstocks that get slimy with lane oil.
Cranker
Cranker had a very good reaction on the dry oil pattern with the Concept. This is easily the pattern he has the most trouble on, and the Concept gave him lots of area and let him play the lane where he is most comfortable. He was able to start farther left and, because of the smoother motion at the breakpoint, he could have his angles open. He could get the ball as far right as he wanted, and he saw a smooth and continuous shape at the back end. Unlike other balls that he was forced to shoot to the right off his hand, he had some room for error to the inside with the Concept. He didn’t notice any carrydown on this pattern when only throwing the Concept, allowing him to make normal adjustments as the pattern broke down.
