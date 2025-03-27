Storm Concept

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Concept
Reviewed:February 2026
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:ARC Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1000 Abralon
Color:Teal / Imperial Blue
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Radius
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.61
Diff:0.020
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Storm Concept is the second release in the new SPI Lab line. Like the Level before it, the Concept uses a lower-flaring design, but its new symmetrical Radius core shape combines its low differential (0.020″) with a very high RG (2.61″). The Concept uses the new ARC Pearl Reactive coverstock, which Storm claims to be the most aggressive shell they have developed. It comes out of the box with a very dull 1000 Abralon finish, which keeps its very weak core design from creating too much length. The new coverstock is extremely oil-absorbent, allowing the ball to create traction and have motion despite the low flare potential and high RG. We really liked not having to constantly wipe down the coverstock to maintain the reaction shape, which is something we often have to do with urethane or other low-absorption coverstocks that get slimy with lane oil.

Cranker

Cranker had a very good reaction on the dry oil pattern with the Concept. This is easily the pattern he has the most trouble on, and the Concept gave him lots of area and let him play the lane where he is most comfortable. He was able to start farther left and, because of the smoother motion at the breakpoint, he could have his angles open. He could get the ball as far right as he wanted, and he saw a smooth and continuous shape at the back end. Unlike other balls that he was forced to shoot to the right off his hand, he had some room for error to the inside with the Concept. He didn’t notice any carrydown on this pattern when only throwing the Concept, allowing him to make normal adjustments as the pattern broke down.

Additional Storm Concept Resources

Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.