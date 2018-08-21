General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|SPEC Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Red / White / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Catalyst
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.50
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
The Crux Prime gives bowlers a new coverstock option that is paired up with the asymmetrical Catalyst core shape from the previous Crux releases. This weight block is unchanged from the older Crux balls, giving the Crux Prime an RG of 2.50″, a total differential of 0.052″, and an intermediate differential of 0.017″. The Crux Prime’s coverstock is a new formulation called SPEC Solid Reactive, which comes out of the box at a 2000 Abralon surface finish. All of these elements come together to give bowlers lots of hook and continuation on heavier volume patterns.
All three of our testers made easy work of our heavy oil test pattern with the Crux Prime, which is the biggest ball in the current Storm line. Even on this slick pattern, all three testers saw easy traction, a strong move to the pocket, and lots of continuation at the back end. The new coverstock never wanted to over-skid on this pattern, even when the track started to hook and we had to start moving our feet left. Stroker started his ball around 20 off his hand, with a target across 15 at the arrows, and a breakpoint on the 10 board downlane. Even with his lower rev rate, the Crux Prime had no trouble hooking strongly through the pocket. Tweener was around three boards left with his release and target at the arrows. He needed to give his ball more room
