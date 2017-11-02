storm-hy-road-nano-1

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:NRG Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Abralon
Color:Black / Purple
Core Specs
Name:Inverted Fe2 Technology
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.57
Diff:0.046
Int. Diff:0.000
Storm’s new Hy-Road Nano takes the symmetrical Inverted Fe2 weight block from the previous Hy-Roads and surrounds it with the NRG Solid Reactive cover from balls like the Virtual Gravity Nano and IQ Tour Nano. This coverstock is finished with a 2000 Abralon pad, which seemed cleaner on this ball through the front of the lane than it was on past balls that used this box finish. We found the Hy-Road Nano to offer more length, back end, and total hook than the Torrent, which was Storm’s last Thunder line release. Our testers felt that the Nano’s cleaner motion through the heads helped it retain more energy for a bigger move on the back end than the Hy-Road Solid from several years ago.

We liked the Hy-Road Nano best on our medium oil test pattern. Tweener and Cranker had a slightly better reaction than Stroker on the fresh. They saw their balls clear the front of the lane much more easily than they expected that a ball with the NRG Solid coverstock would on this pattern. This kept their balls from reading early and then burning up at the breakpoint and back end. They could miss to the dry and the Hy-Road Nano would roll off the spot instead of over-hooking off the spot. Stroker had a good reaction, but with his lower ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.