General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NRG Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Black / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Inverted Fe2 Technology
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.57
|Diff:
|0.046
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
Storm’s new Hy-Road Nano takes the symmetrical Inverted Fe2 weight block from the previous Hy-Roads and surrounds it with the NRG Solid Reactive cover from balls like the Virtual Gravity Nano and IQ Tour Nano. This coverstock is finished with a 2000 Abralon pad, which seemed cleaner on this ball through the front of the lane than it was on past balls that used this box finish. We found the Hy-Road Nano to offer more length, back end, and total hook than the Torrent, which was Storm’s last Thunder line release. Our testers felt that the Nano’s cleaner motion through the heads helped it retain more energy for a bigger move on the back end than the Hy-Road Solid from several years ago.
We liked the Hy-Road Nano best on our medium oil test pattern. Tweener and Cranker had a slightly better reaction than Stroker on the fresh. They saw their balls clear the front of the lane much more easily than they expected that a ball with the NRG Solid coverstock would on this pattern. This kept their balls from reading early and then burning up at the breakpoint and back end. They could miss to the dry and the Hy-Road Nano would roll off the spot instead of over-hooking off the spot. Stroker had a good reaction, but with his lower ...
