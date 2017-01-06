General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|R2S Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Navy / Hunter Green
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Booster HV
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.56
|Diff:
|0.044
|Int. Diff:
|NA
The Torrent is Storm’s latest entry into their popular and affordable Thunder line. This ball uses the R2S Solid cover that has been around for years and combines it with a weight block that will look familiar to owners of balls from the Rocket series. While it may visually look similar to the Rocket cores, the Torrent uses a modified version called Booster HV. This core shape offers a higher RG and lower differential than the Booster core from the Rockets. The R2S Solid coverstock has been used previously on balls back to the solid versions of the Road balls in the Thunder line. On the Torrent, it comes out of the box at a sanded 2000 Abralon finish.
The Torrent’s rough cover had enough traction to give us our best reaction on our heavy oil test pattern. It was smoother off the end of the pattern, allowing all three testers to play straighter up the lane on the fresh. We had less total hook and less downlane motion than we had with other sanded Storm balls, such as the Alpha Crux and Phaze II. This allowed us to play more direct to the pocket ...
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.