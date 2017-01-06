storm-torrent

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:R2S Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Abralon
Color:Navy / Hunter Green
Core Specs
Name:Booster HV
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.56
Diff:0.044
Int. Diff:NA

The Torrent is Storm’s latest entry into their popular and affordable Thunder line. This ball uses the R2S Solid cover that has been around for years and combines it with a weight block that will look familiar to owners of balls from the Rocket series. While it may visually look similar to the Rocket cores, the Torrent uses a modified version called Booster HV. This core shape offers a higher RG and lower differential than the Booster core from the Rockets. The R2S Solid coverstock has been used previously on balls back to the solid versions of the Road balls in the Thunder line. On the Torrent, it comes out of the box at a sanded 2000 Abralon finish.

The Torrent’s rough cover had enough traction to give us our best reaction on our heavy oil test pattern. It was smoother off the end of the pattern, allowing all three testers to play straighter up the lane on the fresh. We had less total hook and less downlane motion than we had with other sanded Storm balls, such as the Alpha Crux and Phaze II. This allowed us to play more direct to the pocket ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.