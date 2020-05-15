General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|IQ Tour Nano Pearl
|Reviewed:
|July 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NRG Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|3000 Abralon
|Color:
|Black Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|C3 Centripetal Control Core
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.029
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The IQ Tour Nano Pearl is the next pairing of the C3 Centripetal Control Core with a proven coverstock from the Storm library. The NRG Pearl cover was used previously on the Virtual Gravity Nano Pearl, while this symmetrical core was used most recently in the IQ Tour Emerald. The IQ Tour Nano Pearl comes out of the box sanded at 3000 Abralon, allowing it to start up strongly in the midlane. The pairing of the smoother coverstock and lower flaring core design offers a tremendous combination of control and power that matched up best to our medium oil test pattern.
Stroker, Tweener, and Cranker all quickly noticed the increase in total hook over both the original IQ Tour and the IQ Tour Emerald. The nano additive and dull box finish allow the ball to easily cut through the oil in the front. The pearlized coverstock is smoother than the Emerald at the breakpoint, but stronger downlane than the IQ Tour. As the pattern transitioned, all three testers were able to make small moves left with their feet and targets to keep their balls in the pocket. As the testers inched deeper inside and opened their angles, the ball retained enough energy to continue driving through the pins. The lower differential core shape keeps the
Additional Storm IQ Tour Nano Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.