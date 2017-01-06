storm-match-up-solid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Reactor Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Black / Aqua / Lime
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Stinger 2.0
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.57
Diff:0.035
Int. Diff:0.000

The Storm Match Up Solid is made up of the reactive solid version of the Reactor coverstock wrapped around the new Stinger 2.0 symmetrical weight block. While similar in geometry to the original Stinger weight block from the Match and Match Pearl, this new version has a higher RG (2.57″) and a higher differential (0.035″). The Match Up Solid is the only polished solid in the current Storm lineup, coming out of the box with Storm’s standard 1500 grit polished factory finish. The change in box finish and the new core make this ball significantly different than the sanded original Match from last season.

This ball gave us the best line to the pocket on our dry test pattern, with our Tweener tester having the best ball motion. His higher ball speed allowed the Match Up Solid to set up nicely in the pocket on this shorter pattern. He was ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.