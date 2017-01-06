General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Reactor Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Black / Aqua / Lime
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Stinger 2.0
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.57
|Diff:
|0.035
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Storm Match Up Solid is made up of the reactive solid version of the Reactor coverstock wrapped around the new Stinger 2.0 symmetrical weight block. While similar in geometry to the original Stinger weight block from the Match and Match Pearl, this new version has a higher RG (2.57″) and a higher differential (0.035″). The Match Up Solid is the only polished solid in the current Storm lineup, coming out of the box with Storm’s standard 1500 grit polished factory finish. The change in box finish and the new core make this ball significantly different than the sanded original Match from last season.
This ball gave us the best line to the pocket on our dry test pattern, with our Tweener tester having the best ball motion. His higher ball speed allowed the Match Up Solid to set up nicely in the pocket on this shorter pattern. He was ...
