General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Parallax Effect
|Reviewed:
|March 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|TractionX7 Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Tangerine / Midnight / Turquoise
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Aeroflo
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.019
The Parallax Effect is the pearlized follow-up to the hybrid-shelled Parallax. Both balls share the asymmetrical Aeroflo core shape that was designed to mimic a ball drilled with a weight hole. The Parallax Effect’s TractionX7 Pearl coverstock comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish, which is the standard finish for shiny Storm products. Unlike many polished pearl bowling balls, the Parallax Effect tested really well on our heavy oil volume test pattern, as well as on the medium oil pattern.
This ball’s amount of total hook really impressed Cranker on the heavy oil pattern. Generally, with polished pearls, he needs to take a big step right and reduce his speed to give the ball a chance to pick up the lane, but this wasn’t the case with the Parallax Effect. It had plenty of teeth to read the midlane and set up a strong move at the back end, helping it quickly become a favorite ball for him. In transition, he could make small moves to the inside and gradually open up his angles. The cover on the Parallax Effect made such a strong move downlane that Cranker was three boards farther left with his laydown and target at the arrows compared to the Parallax. The ball’s overall strength pushed Cranker left pretty quickly
