Storm Parallax Effect

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Parallax Effect
Reviewed:March 2021
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:TractionX7 Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Tangerine / Midnight / Turquoise
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Aeroflo
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.52
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.019

The Parallax Effect is the pearlized follow-up to the hybrid-shelled Parallax. Both balls share the asymmetrical Aeroflo core shape that was designed to mimic a ball drilled with a weight hole. The Parallax Effect’s TractionX7 Pearl coverstock comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish, which is the standard finish for shiny Storm products. Unlike many polished pearl bowling balls, the Parallax Effect tested really well on our heavy oil volume test pattern, as well as on the medium oil pattern.

This ball’s amount of total hook really impressed Cranker on the heavy oil pattern. Generally, with polished pearls, he needs to take a big step right and reduce his speed to give the ball a chance to pick up the lane, but this wasn’t the case with the Parallax Effect. It had plenty of teeth to read the midlane and set up a strong move at the back end, helping it quickly become a favorite ball for him. In transition, he could make small moves to the inside and gradually open up his angles. The cover on the Parallax Effect made such a strong move downlane that Cranker was three boards farther left with his laydown and target at the arrows compared to the Parallax. The ball’s overall strength pushed Cranker left pretty quickly

Storm Parallax Effect Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Storm Parallax Effect to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Storm Parallax Effect Resources

Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.