General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Parallax
|Reviewed:
|August 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|TractionX7 Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Marine / Steel / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Aeroflo
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.019
The Parallax joins the AstroPhysiX as the two polished offerings in Storm’s current Premier line. It features both the new Aeroflo asymmetrical core design and the new TractionX7 Hybrid coverstock. This core and cover combination gives the Parallax moderate length with an angular breakpoint and a continuous motion at the back end. We saw more total hook from the Parallax than with the AstroPhysiX, but the polished finish made this ball best for our testers on medium oil.
All three testers struck easily with the box finish on the fresh medium pattern. Stroker and Tweener started closer to the third arrow because the Parallax allowed them to play more of a swing shape. The TractionX7 Hybrid cover gave them enough hook in the oil when they missed inside, while also recovering well on shots that were missed to the outside. Cranker saw similar results starting farther left, as he had plenty of area at the breakpoint. As the track area dried out, all three testers moved their feet and targets deeper into the
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.