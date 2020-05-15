Storm Parallax

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Parallax
Reviewed:August 2020
Coverstock Specs
Name:TractionX7 Hybrid Reactive
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Marine / Steel / Black
Core Specs
Name:Aeroflo
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.52
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.019

The Parallax joins the AstroPhysiX as the two polished offerings in Storm’s current Premier line. It features both the new Aeroflo asymmetrical core design and the new TractionX7 Hybrid coverstock. This core and cover combination gives the Parallax moderate length with an angular breakpoint and a continuous motion at the back end. We saw more total hook from the Parallax than with the AstroPhysiX, but the polished finish made this ball best for our testers on medium oil.

All three testers struck easily with the box finish on the fresh medium pattern. Stroker and Tweener started closer to the third arrow because the Parallax allowed them to play more of a swing shape. The TractionX7 Hybrid cover gave them enough hook in the oil when they missed inside, while also recovering well on shots that were missed to the outside. Cranker saw similar results starting farther left, as he had plenty of area at the breakpoint. As the track area dried out, all three testers moved their feet and targets deeper into the

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.