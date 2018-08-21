General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|R2S Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Cyan / Indigo / Charcoal
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Atomic
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
The AstroPhysiX replaces the Intense Fire in Storm’s Premier line. This new release uses the same asymmetrical Atomic core design from the PhysiX, along with the proven R2S Pearl coverstock. This cover exits the box at a 1500 grit polished finish, helping to provide easy length and a big move at the breakpoint. With the AstroPhysiX, we saw more angle off the breakpoint than we saw from the Intense Fire.
This ball’s strong flip at the breakpoint was best on our medium oil test pattern. Its strong change of direction downlane allowed all three of our testers to open up their angles from the start. The seven board was the breakpoint used by everyone, but each tester took a different path to get there. Cranker was the farthest left with his laydown point, starting his ball on 32 and sending it across the middle arrow. Tweener was starting his AstroPhysiX on 25 off his hand, with a target of 13 at the arrows. Stroker’s ball was landing on the 18 board before traveling across a target around the second arrow. All three testers saw their balls effortlessly get to the breakpoint and then make a strong and violent move to the left. This ball sent pins flying around the deck, thanks to the entry angle it created going through the pocket. When our balls started to
