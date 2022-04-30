General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Phaze V
|Reviewed:
|October 2022
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|R2S Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|Reacta Gloss
|Color:
|Arctic / Sapphire / Slate
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Velocity
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Storm Phaze V design should look pretty familiar to bowlers. It uses the same symmetrical Velocity core design that has been used in all the domestic Phaze-series bowling balls, and it is wrapped in the R2S Pearl coverstock just like the Phaze 4. This ball comes out of the box with Storm’s new Reacta Gloss finish. Each of our three testers had their Phaze 4 at the original 1500 grit polished box finish to compare with this latest addition to the Phaze series.
Tweener was able to play with a straight angle of attack through the front of the lane and see a very strong move at the back end with the Phaze V on the fresh medium oil test pattern. His pin carry was pretty impressive from this part of the lane. He saw very little change to the oil pattern and stayed in the same part of the lane for the majority of the session. His adjustment when the ball started to go a little high was to increase his ball speed and stay put with his feet and target. This kept the ball in the pocket without changing the angles and bringing corner pin leaves into play. He could move deeper and swing the ball more, but that was only a
