Brand:
Name:Phaze 4
Reviewed:February 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:R2S Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Royal Purple / Gunmetal / Medallion
Core Specs
Name:Velocity
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.051
Int. Diff:0.000

After several months as an international release, the Storm Phaze 4 has now arrived stateside. It takes the same symmetrical Velocity core design from the previous Phaze bowling balls and pairs it with the legendary R2S Pearl Reactive coverstock. While this is the third of the Phaze-series bowling balls that has a 1500 grit polished box finish, the differences in coverstock formulations have provided different reaction shapes. We found the Phaze 4’s R2S Pearl veneer to be much cleaner compared to both the AX-16 Pearl cover on the original Phaze and the R3S Hybrid cover on the Phaze III.

Stroker had a fantastic reaction on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Phaze 4. He was able to go very direct up the dry outside part of the lane, with the ball retaining plenty of energy to drive through the pins. He didn’t see much transition and he was able to stay put in the same part of the lane well into the session. The Phaze 4 offered more length and a sharper move at the breakpoint compared

