General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Pitch Purple
|Reviewed:
|February 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Rev-Controll Solid Urethane
|Type:
|Urethane Solid
|Box Finish:
|1000 Abralon
|Color:
|Purple Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Capacitor
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.57
|Diff:
|0.022
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Pitch Purple is the latest addition to the Thunder line for Storm. This ball takes the Capacitor core from the Pitch Black and combines it with a brand new urethane veneer. The new Rev-Controll Solid Urethane coverstock skids more on the oil than the pearlized PWR+CTRL urethane cover used on the Fever Pitch. Even with a sanded solid cover and a lower RG core design, the Pitch Purple still produced more length than the Fever Pitch on our test patterns. We also noticed that the Pitch Purple absorbs oil faster than the Pitch Black and Fever Pitch, as it required less wiping between shots in order to maintain a fresh, clean cover. The added length created a stronger hook at the breakpoint and allowed all three testers to start farther left with their feet and project this ball farther right on our test patterns.
This ball reacted best on our dry test pattern for all three testers. Cranker had the best reaction he has seen in quite a while on the fresh. The Pitch Purple allowed him to start three boards farther left with his feet compared to the Pitch Black. This ball provided more hold than the Fever Pitch when
