General Info

Brand:
Name:Pitch Purple
Reviewed:February 2020
Coverstock Specs
Name:Rev-Controll Solid Urethane
Type:Urethane Solid
Box Finish:1000 Abralon
Color:Purple Solid
Core Specs
Name:Capacitor
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.57
Diff:0.022
Int. Diff:0.000

The Pitch Purple is the latest addition to the Thunder line for Storm. This ball takes the Capacitor core from the Pitch Black and combines it with a brand new urethane veneer. The new Rev-Controll Solid Urethane coverstock skids more on the oil than the pearlized PWR+CTRL urethane cover used on the Fever Pitch. Even with a sanded solid cover and a lower RG core design, the Pitch Purple still produced more length than the Fever Pitch on our test patterns. We also noticed that the Pitch Purple absorbs oil faster than the Pitch Black and Fever Pitch, as it required less wiping between shots in order to maintain a fresh, clean cover. The added length created a stronger hook at the breakpoint and allowed all three testers to start farther left with their feet and project this ball farther right on our test patterns.

This ball reacted best on our dry test pattern for all three testers. Cranker had the best reaction he has seen in quite a while on the fresh. The Pitch Purple allowed him to start three boards farther left with his feet compared to the Pitch Black. This ball provided more hold than the Fever Pitch when

