General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|PWR+CTRL Urethane
|Type:
|Urethane Pearl
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Orange Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Tour Block
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.61
|Diff:
|0.030
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Fever Pitch uses new technology inside and out to create a motion that is more angular than previous urethane offerings from Storm. It features a new pearlized coverstock called PWR+CTRL Urethane, which is named very appropriately. The Fever Pitch also uses a new core shape called Tour Block, which is a very high RG and low differential design. This pairing gives the Fever Pitch more length and back end recovery than the solid-covered Pitch Black, with more angularity and total hook than the Pitch Blue.
The Fever Pitch was best on our shortest oil test pattern. All three of our testers played right around the second arrow with the Fever Pitch: Stroker was just outside of it, Tweener was right over it, and Cranker was just inside of it. We all used nine as our breakpoint, seeing a stronger move at the dry than both the Pitch Black and Pitch Blue. We all felt like we could get the Fever Pitch through the pins correctly more easily than with the other Pitch balls. The forgiveness from the added recovery downlane also allowed us to use this ball for longer on this pattern. After some time on this pattern, the Pitch Black started to hook too early and it took a big change in angle to get
