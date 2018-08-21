storm-fever-pitch

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:PWR+CTRL Urethane
Type:Urethane Pearl
Box Finish:2000 Abralon
Color:Orange Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Tour Block
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.61
Diff:0.030
Int. Diff:0.000

The Fever Pitch uses new technology inside and out to create a motion that is more angular than previous urethane offerings from Storm. It features a new pearlized coverstock called PWR+CTRL Urethane, which is named very appropriately. The Fever Pitch also uses a new core shape called Tour Block, which is a very high RG and low differential design. This pairing gives the Fever Pitch more length and back end recovery than the solid-covered Pitch Black, with more angularity and total hook than the Pitch Blue.

The Fever Pitch was best on our shortest oil test pattern. All three of our testers played right around the second arrow with the Fever Pitch: Stroker was just outside of it, Tweener was right over it, and Cranker was just inside of it. We all used nine as our breakpoint, seeing a stronger move at the dry than both the Pitch Black and Pitch Blue. We all felt like we could get the Fever Pitch through the pins correctly more easily than with the other Pitch balls. The forgiveness from the added recovery downlane also allowed us to use this ball for longer on this pattern. After some time on this pattern, the Pitch Black started to hook too early and it took a big change in angle to get

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.