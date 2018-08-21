General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|SPEC Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Steel Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Piston
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.049
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Pro-Motion is the latest entry into Storm’s Signature series. Like the previous two releases in this line, the Pro-Motion has the Belmo logo engraved on its right side to signify Storm’s collaboration with Jason Belmonte on its design. This single-color ball uses the SPEC Solid Reactive coverstock that was introduced on the Crux Prime, finished from the factory at a 2000 Abralon surface. The Pro-Motion also features the new symmetrical Piston weight block. It produces an RG of 2.52″ and a total differential of 0.049″, giving our testers just under five inches of track flare in the oil.
We found the Pro-Motion to offer its best reaction on our heavy oil test pattern, with all three of our testers seeing a big, sweeping, arc-shaped motion. The 2000 Abralon box finish had no trouble handling the longer length or the heavier oil volume of this pattern. Stroker started with his Pro-Motion on board 15 off his hand. He projected his ball over the second arrow and out to seven at the breakpoint. Tweener was just a few boards deeper with his feet and his target on the fresh, and he was able to get his Pro-Motion out to six before it made its move to the pocket. Cranker had to get deeper into the oil to combat the early traction created by the rough box finish. His ball started on 29, with a fairly steep left-to-right
