storm-pro-motion

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:SPEC Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Abralon
Color:Steel Blue
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Piston
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.52
Diff:0.049
Int. Diff:0.000

The Pro-Motion is the latest entry into Storm’s Signature series. Like the previous two releases in this line, the Pro-Motion has the Belmo logo engraved on its right side to signify Storm’s collaboration with Jason Belmonte on its design. This single-color ball uses the SPEC Solid Reactive coverstock that was introduced on the Crux Prime, finished from the factory at a 2000 Abralon surface. The Pro-Motion also features the new symmetrical Piston weight block. It produces an RG of 2.52″ and a total differential of 0.049″, giving our testers just under five inches of track flare in the oil.

We found the Pro-Motion to offer its best reaction on our heavy oil test pattern, with all three of our testers seeing a big, sweeping, arc-shaped motion. The 2000 Abralon box finish had no trouble handling the longer length or the heavier oil volume of this pattern. Stroker started with his Pro-Motion on board 15 off his hand. He projected his ball over the second arrow and out to seven at the breakpoint. Tweener was just a few boards deeper with his feet and his target on the fresh, and he was able to get his Pro-Motion out to six before it made its move to the pocket. Cranker had to get deeper into the oil to combat the early traction created by the rough box finish. His ball started on 29, with a fairly steep left-to-right

Additional Storm Pro-Motion Resources

Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.