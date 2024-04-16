General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Criterion
|Reviewed:
|November 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|QR-12 Solid (HK22C)
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Purple / Blue / Teal
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Criterion MD
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.500
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Track Criterion uses a new asymmetrical core shape that gives it a lower RG (2.500″), a medium-high differential (0.052″), and a strong intermediate differential (0.018″). This new design is surrounded by a new coverstock. The Criterion uses the QR-12 Solid cover with HK22C. This new coverstock is finished with 500 and 2000 SiaAir, giving this strong ball a dull and rough finish to help it dig through the oil. We found the Criterion most useful while our test conditions were fresh, using its strong cover, core, and box finish to create traction when other balls wanted to skid a bit too much.
Stroker
Stroker found the Criterion to pick up in the midlane very strongly on the heavy oil pattern. He liked how this ball allowed him to stay straighter in the front and was much better going through the pins than if he had to open his angles. This motion let him play to his strengths. He used the dull surface to cut through the oil, and he often saw the ball split the 8 and 9 pins as it went off the deck. The shots he did get a little too far right off his hand still got to the pocket, but they hit a bit flatter and didn’t carry as consistently. His reaction started to go away as the oil in the front of the lane and in the track area started to break down. Slowing down with a parallel move to the inside helped initially, but he eventually needed to change balls. Switching to something that turned the corner harder, like the Theorem or the Theorem Pearl, was a better option for
